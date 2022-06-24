Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $362,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $17.40 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

