Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $8.74 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $232.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.85 and a 200 day moving average of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.