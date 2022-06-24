Bard Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vertiv by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Vertiv by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,063 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vertiv by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,936,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,658,000 after purchasing an additional 119,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

NYSE VRT opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 942.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertiv (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

