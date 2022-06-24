Bard Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 52,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 23.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,232,683 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $334,328,000 after acquiring an additional 55,577 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,684,212.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,743 shares of company stock valued at $20,344,911. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM opened at $173.05 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.70. The company has a market cap of $172.18 billion, a PE ratio of 168.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

