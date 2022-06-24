Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $336,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $206,632,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $227,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,893 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,076.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,185,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $91,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,038,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,521 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $29.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

