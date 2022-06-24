Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $424,000 in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.47 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

