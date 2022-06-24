Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 150 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,803 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,540,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after acquiring an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $228.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

