Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 375 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after acquiring an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after acquiring an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after acquiring an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

Shares of BA opened at $133.97 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $252.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

