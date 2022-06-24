Bard Financial Services Inc. Takes $375,000 Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,942,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $32.31 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $104.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.94.

Equinor ASA Profile (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.