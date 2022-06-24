Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.35 price objective on shares of Baylin Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.70.

Baylin Technologies ( TSE:BYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$30.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.