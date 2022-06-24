Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BDX. Argus boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $280.83.

NYSE BDX opened at $242.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.59 and its 200 day moving average is $258.17. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

