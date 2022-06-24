Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Bank of America from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 57.92% from the stock’s previous close.

BBBY has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.17.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $569.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.81. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $92,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.