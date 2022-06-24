Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2022

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) had its target price dropped by Bank of America from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 57.92% from the stock’s previous close.

BBBY has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.17.

BBBY opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $569.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.81. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $92,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.