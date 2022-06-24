Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBBY. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $569.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,052,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after purchasing an additional 536,654 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after purchasing an additional 346,912 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,595,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,155,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

