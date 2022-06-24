BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

NYSE BGSF opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $130.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.20. BGSF has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $15.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that BGSF will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $253,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,717.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C. David Allen, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $39,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,232.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

