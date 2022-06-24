Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Black Stone Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

BSM opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 16.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

