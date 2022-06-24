BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,298.32

Shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,298.32 ($15.90) and last traded at GBX 1,316.32 ($16.12), with a volume of 734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,326 ($16.24).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,474.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,710.52. The stock has a market cap of £633.26 million and a PE ratio of 10.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $13.00. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

