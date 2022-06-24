Blue Fin Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,207 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,381 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 2,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

NYSE:DIS opened at $94.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.28. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $171.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.