Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Raised by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $1,835.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,139.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2,257.62. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,795.01 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 148.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,726.48.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

