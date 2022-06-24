Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 624.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,921,000 after buying an additional 2,500,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,148,000 after buying an additional 1,250,086 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $11,507,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $5,928,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $5,780,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.