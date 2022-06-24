Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives $95.00 Average PT from Analysts

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

BNTGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Brenntag from €95.00 ($100.00) to €100.00 ($105.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Brenntag to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Brenntag from €100.00 ($105.26) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Brenntag stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

