Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 3,250 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $21,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,807,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,101,704.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brightcove alerts:

On Wednesday, June 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,300 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $14,789.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $65.10.

On Monday, May 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20.25.

On Friday, May 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,973 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $20,365.05.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 485 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,322.25.

On Monday, May 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 16,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $110,080.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,400 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,288.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 9,581 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $65,054.99.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,900 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $32,438.00.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $6.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brightcove by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Brightcove by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

About Brightcove (Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.