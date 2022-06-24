Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.64

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.64 and last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 3304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

EAT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.61.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.35.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 26,103 shares of company stock worth $1,015,625 in the last ninety days. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after buying an additional 102,122 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Brinker International by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,631,000 after buying an additional 680,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brinker International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Brinker International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after buying an additional 20,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 794,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,326,000 after purchasing an additional 55,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

