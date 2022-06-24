British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 234,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,272,266 shares.The stock last traded at $42.96 and had previously closed at $43.26.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTI. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($44.10) to GBX 3,800 ($46.55) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($51.45) to GBX 4,400 ($53.90) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,100.00.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 213,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,686,000 after buying an additional 1,189,386 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.