Brokerages Set Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) PT at $43.33

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Adient in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Adient in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $237,804.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Adient by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,779,000 after buying an additional 2,856,434 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter worth about $50,788,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter worth about $61,955,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $41,490,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter worth about $17,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADNT opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.82. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

