Brokerages Set AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Price Target at $146.56

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.56.

A number of analysts have commented on AME shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,237 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AMETEK by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,665,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,509,000 after buying an additional 146,199 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,554,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $108.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

