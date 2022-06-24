Brokerages Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Price Target at $25.27

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVE. StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 239.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 250.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

