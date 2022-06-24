Brokerages Set Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Target Price at $73.55

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.18.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of CGNX opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.82. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cognex by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Cognex by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

