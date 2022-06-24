Brokerages Set Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Target Price at $10.84

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CYH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Community Health Systems to $10.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

CYH stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $556.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.86.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director James S. Ely III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 56.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 195.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.