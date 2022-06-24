Brokerages Set Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) PT at $423.88

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $423.88.

Several analysts have commented on LULU shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $286.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.24. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.