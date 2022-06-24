Brokerages Set Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) PT at C$19.58

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective (up previously from C$22.00) on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at C$13.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 22.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.26. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$7.50 and a 1 year high of C$17.12.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$74.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

