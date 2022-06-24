Brokerages Set PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) PT at $176.33

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $620,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $164.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $144.61 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

