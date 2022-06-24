Brokerages Set Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) PT at $73.09

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.09.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEG. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

PEG opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.92. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,304 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

