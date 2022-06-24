Brokerages Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT at $145.88

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at $571,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $145,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 22,607 shares worth $1,829,208. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 734.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

