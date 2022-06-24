Brokerages Set TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) PT at $33.94

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.94.

TU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TELUS by 12.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of TELUS by 701.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 65,970 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of TELUS by 16.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,057,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,212,000 after buying an additional 565,342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TELUS by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TU opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. TELUS has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.263 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 108.08%.

TELUS Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.