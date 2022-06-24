Brokerages Set The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) PT at $81.15

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average of $70.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.18%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.