Brokerages Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Target Price at $282.61

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $282.61.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $88,778.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,059,805.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,683 shares of company stock worth $10,227,645. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $283.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

