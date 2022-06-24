Brokerages Set Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Target Price at $99.00

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday.

Welltower stock opened at $81.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.95, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a one year low of $76.56 and a one year high of $99.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.52.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Welltower by 7.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.9% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

