Brokerages Set Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) PT at $35.44

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CL King reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

