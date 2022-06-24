Brokers Set Expectations for Pool Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pool in a research report issued on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.78. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $18.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Pool’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.00.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $353.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.02 and its 200-day moving average is $450.86. Pool has a 52-week low of $324.14 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Pool’s payout ratio is 22.26%.

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 42,184.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 462,347 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth approximately $158,878,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,159,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Pool by 71.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,825,000 after buying an additional 215,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Pool by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,997,000 after buying an additional 207,072 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

