Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.86

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.86 and last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 16258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.81.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 55,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.