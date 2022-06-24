Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Hits New 1-Year Low at $55.51

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$55.51 and last traded at C$55.96, with a volume of 154109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$56.64.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management to a “buy” rating and set a C$71.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.60 billion and a PE ratio of 17.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.62.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (TSE:BAM.A)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.
Featured Articles
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.