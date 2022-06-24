Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Hits New 1-Year Low at $55.51

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$55.51 and last traded at C$55.96, with a volume of 154109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$56.64.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management to a “buy” rating and set a C$71.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.60 billion and a PE ratio of 17.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.62.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Senior Officer Lori Anne Pearson bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$58.47 per share, with a total value of C$187,088.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 418,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,439,138.52. Also, Senior Officer Brian William Kingston sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.30, for a total transaction of C$24,520,652.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,342,421.18.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

