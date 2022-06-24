BTIG Research Cuts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $105.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $135.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom to $90.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.75.

DexCom stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.79. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.15.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total transaction of $109,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,425 shares in the company, valued at $15,584,874.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,759 shares of company stock worth $1,571,372. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 33.8% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

