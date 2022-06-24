BTIG Research Lowers Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Price Target to $20.00

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 415.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DCTH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Shares of DCTH opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 764.84% and a negative return on equity of 246.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delcath Systems news, COO John Purpura purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,321.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. J. Salamon acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,177.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,400 shares of company stock valued at $136,133 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. 21.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.