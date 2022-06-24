BTIG Research Lowers Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target to $100.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at BTIG Research from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NARI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $69.24 on Friday. Inari Medical has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,308.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $2,707,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,665,206.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $350,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,611,980 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 266.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

