BTIG Research Trims Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Target Price to $90.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ESTA. Cowen lifted their price target on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.46. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $93.80.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.18. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 70.10% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,177,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,455,724.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,700 over the last quarter. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 249,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 91,610 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

