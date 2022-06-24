Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

BKE opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.02. Buckle has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 19.38%. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Buckle will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Buckle by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after buying an additional 655,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Buckle by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after buying an additional 381,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Buckle by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after buying an additional 342,352 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Buckle by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after buying an additional 322,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Buckle by 1,854.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 201,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 191,472 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

