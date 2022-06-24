Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
BKE opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.02. Buckle has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $57.10.
Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 19.38%. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Buckle will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.
