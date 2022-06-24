Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BURL. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $292.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen cut shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.74.

NYSE BURL opened at $149.80 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $142.41 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.83 and a 200-day moving average of $212.98.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,069,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

