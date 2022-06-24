Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BURL. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $292.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen cut shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.74.
NYSE BURL opened at $149.80 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $142.41 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.83 and a 200-day moving average of $212.98.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,069,000.
Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.