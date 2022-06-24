Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Insider Darius Shahida Sells 16,069 Shares of Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $51,099.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 676,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BFLY stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.53. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 24.95% and a negative net margin of 115.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,181,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 61,298 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 448.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 81,743 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network (Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.