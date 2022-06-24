Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to “Buy”

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
CADLF opened at $4.09 on Friday. Cadeler A/S has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $4.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84.
Cadeler A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
