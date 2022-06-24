Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Insider Lip Bu Tan Sells 40,000 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $5,948,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,197,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,033,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.58, for a total transaction of $7,679,000.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total transaction of $5,750,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $10,661,000.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total transaction of $6,192,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Lip Bu Tan sold 45,064 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $6,904,706.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $151.06 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.10 and a 200 day moving average of $156.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,422,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,590 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $225,524,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,223,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,601,000 after acquiring an additional 941,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.73.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

